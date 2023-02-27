Warm weather has returned, and will continue through the rest of the week. Tonight will be partly cloudy, breezy and mild. Because of the wind, we will not see the fog that we saw last night. High pressure will control our weather this week. This will bring lots of sunshine tomorrow and Wednesday, and it will be very warm with high temperatures in the 70s and 80s. A cold front will push into North Carolina on Thursday, and this will bring a few more clouds and a chance for showers. Since the front will not push through our area, it will stay warm. Another cold front will move through late Friday with scattered thunderstorms. It will still be warm on Friday, then cooler weather will slowly move in over the weekend. Temperatures will be in the 70s on Saturday, then 60s on Sunday.

Tonight, partly cloudy, breezy and mild. Lows 56 inland, 60 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, warm and breezy. Highs 82 inland, 78 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 82 inland, 76 beaches.