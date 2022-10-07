Our warming trend will continue today before we cool down for the weekend. High pressure brings plenty of sunshine again today, and it will warm up with highs in the low to mid 80s. A cold front will move through tonight. This front will come through dry, and high temperatures will cool into the 70s for the weekend. It will stay sunny this weekend, with nice weather continuing into next week. It will warm back up next week with temperatures near 80 by the middle of the week.

Another cold front will move into the Carolinas on Thursday. This front will bring a better chance for rain and another cool down to end the week.

Today, sunny and warm. Highs 82-84 inland, 79-80 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear and mild. Lows 56-58 inland, 59-60 beaches.

Saturday, mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.