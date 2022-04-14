Warm weather will be back again today, but the chance for thunderstorms also returns. Today will be partly sunny to start the day but clouds will build throughout the afternoon. It will be breezy and warm with a stray thunderstorm possible late in the day. A cold front will move through tonight, and that is when we will see a better chance for rain… some of the showers may even linger into early Friday morning. It will be a little cooler Friday with highs in the 70s.

It will warm up a bit on Saturday, then another weak cold front will bring a chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Cooler weather will return for Easter Sunday. The next system will increase clouds in the afternoon, and there will be a chance for showers late in the day. This rain chance will continue Sunday night and into Monday. Sunshine returns Tuesday, and it will warm into the middle of next week.

Today, mostly cloudy, breezy and warm with a stray thunderstorm. Highs 84 inland, 78 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with showers and storms. Lows 55-58 inland, 59-60 beaches.

Tomorrow, gradual clearing and cooler. Highs 74-76 inland, 70-72 beaches.