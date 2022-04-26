Thunderstorms late today will bring in cooler weather for the second half of the week. It will be warm again today with temperatures reaching into the 80s. A cold front will move through late this afternoon with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Cooler weather will move in tonight and last through the rest of the week. Sunshine will be back on Wednesday and it will be cooler with highs in the 70s. The sunny, cooler weather will continue through Friday.

Warmer weather will return for the weekend, and higher humidity will bring a few more clouds and a slight chance for showers on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures continue to warm up to start next week with highs back into the 80s and slightly higher rain chances.

Today, partly sunny and warm with late-day thunderstorms. Highs 86 inland, 80 beaches.

Tonight, showers and storms continue with early morning clearing. Lows 50-54 inland, 55-56 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the low to mid-70s.