Rain chances are returning ahead of a cold front. Today will remain mostly cloudy, and it will be breezy and warm ahead of the cold front. Highs will warm into the mid-70s. Showers and thunderstorms will move through this afternoon and evening. The cold front will push the storms offshore tonight, and we will dry out on Thursday.

It will be a little cooler on Thursday as highs will still be near 70 as sunshine returns. Temperatures will return to normal on Friday, in the upper 50s to near 60. We will see plenty of sunshine into the weekend as highs cool a few more degrees for Saturday. This more seasonable weather will continue into the weekend. A weak system may bring a few showers on Monday.

Today, mostly cloudy, windy and warm with afternoon showers and storms. Highs in the mid-70s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild with storms ending. Lows 53-56 inland, 58 beaches.

Thursday, gradual clearing and still mild. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.