Monday looks to be nice across the area as sunshine returns. It will be warm and a little less humid with temperatures back down to around the seasonal average. Plenty of sunshine will allow us to warm into the upper 70s to low 80s.

Showers and storm chances continue for your Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid-80s in the Pee Dee and the low 80s along the Grand Strand. A cold front will exit the region on Wednesday night. That will allow high pressure to build into the area on Thursday into the weekend. Thursday will feature the coolest day with highs in the mid-70s. We start to warm back to near 80 on Friday. Another storm system will move in for the weekend, bringing showers and storms with it Saturday night and into Sunday.

Today, mostly sunny and warm but less humid. Highs 82-83 inland, 78 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 59-61 inland, 64-65 beaches.

Tuesday, partly sunny, warm and humid with a few afternoon storms. Highs 85-86 inland, 79-80 beaches.