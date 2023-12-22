MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Happy Friday everyone! I hope that you have had a great week. We are finishing this week off on a much calmer and warmer note. Those warmer temperatures will stick around this weekend, and will give us a nice weekend overall.

High pressure is slowly moving through the southeast. We have a hint of wind out of the south, which is feeding in a little more warmth, and moisture aloft. This is helping produce the high cirrus clouds this afternoon. That moisture influx this evening into the overnight time frame will help set the stage for some patchy fog along the Pee Dee, border belt and coastal areas. Lows will fall into the mid to upper 30s inland. Along the coast we will be in the low 40s. Fog should burn off through the morning, giving us gradually sunny skies on Saturday. Highs will warm into the low to mid 60s. The quicker we can burn the fog off, the warmer we will get. If we can get rid of the fog fast enough, some areas could warm into the upper 60s.

That warm air will stick around for Christmas eve. We should see a good amount of sunshine with temperatures along the coast in the mid to possibly upper 60s. Inland we will see highs in the upper 60s, maybe a few areas can squeeze a 70 degree reading out.

As we approach Christmas we will start the day off fairly seasonable, as we go throughout the day, we will see increase in cloud cover. A cold front will be approaching the area. This will start to bring rain into the area by Christmas afternoon, and lasting through Christmas night. We will continue to see rain through Tuesday. Around the coast it is possible to see near 1″ of rainfall. Inland locations could see between 1/2″ – 3/4″ of rain.

Once the rain threat is over, approaching mid week, we will see skies clear to more sunnier conditions. Temperatures in the low 60s.