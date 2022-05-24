The chance for scattered thunderstorms will continue through the rest of the week. Showers and thunderstorms will continue today, mainly east of I-95, as a weak cold front pushes into the area. We will warm into the mid 80s today, then it will be slightly cooler on Wednesday with highs in the low 80s. Some slightly drier air will move in for Wednesday and Thursday. There will still be a chance for thunderstorms, but they will be more hit or miss.

A cold front will bring another round of rain and thunderstorms on Friday. We’ll dry out on Saturday and warm up on Sunday. Sunshine will return for the holiday weekend.

Today, mostly cloudy, warm and humid with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with scattered showers. Lows 62-65 inland, 66-68 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs in the low 80s.