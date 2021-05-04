Warm and humid again today with afternoon storms

Warm, humid weather is back, and it is bringing the chance for more showers and thunderstorms. Much of today will be dry, and it will warm up with some places seeing the first 90 degree day of the year. Thunderstorms will pop up late in the day and continue into tonight. It will be warm again Wednesday with some spots near 90. There is a chance for scattered thunderstorms ahead of a cold front that will move through Wednesday night.

Cooler weather arrives Thursday with highs in the 70s. High pressure will build in Friday with sunshine. The sunny weather will last through the weekend as it warms up. Temperatures will be back in the low to mid 80s on Sunday.

Today, partly sunny, breezy, warm and humid with scattered storms. Highs 90 inland, 84 beaches.

Tonight, evening storms, then mostly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 67-68 inland, 70 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny, warm and humid with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 85-90.