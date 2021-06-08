Warm and humid again today with more scattered storms

Warm, humid weather will continue this week with scattered showers and thunderstorms each day. High pressure offshore continues to push moisture into the Carolinas, leading to a good chance for rain each day. Warm, humid weather with mostly cloudy skies and scattered thunderstorms will continue today.

This weather will continue through the rest of the week but we’ll gradually get a little more sunshine for the second half of the week. It will be a little warmer by the end of the week with some spots near 90 by Thursday. A weak cold front will move through on Saturday with more thunderstorms. We may dry out a little on Sunday, but it will not be much cooler.

Today, mostly cloudy, warm and humid with scattered showers. Highs 84-86 inland, 82-84 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with a few showers. Lows 70-72 inland, 74 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.