Warm and humid ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa

Tropical rains from Elsa will impact the area late tonight and early Thursday morning. Ahead of the storm, the weather will stay calm through most of today with partly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms are possible late in the day today. Rain from Elsa will move in after midnight tonight, and will be heaviest early Thursday morning. 1-3 inches of rain is possible with Elsa. It will also be breezy, and winds of 20-40 mph are possible. The storm will quickly move away Thursday with skies clearing in the afternoon.

High pressure will build in for the end of the week and weekend. This will bring hot, humid weather with scattered late day thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 90s through the weekend and into next week.

Today, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 90 inland, 86 beaches.

Tonight, cloudy, warm and muggy with heavy rain moving in. Lows 70-72 inland, 74 beaches.

Thursday, breezy with heavy rain early, clearing late. Highs in the low 80s.