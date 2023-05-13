MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A warm and humid weekend coming up for the Grand Strand and The Pee Dee regions. A real taste of summer. Tonight we will be warm and humid. Coastal, and Pee Dee Communities will remain in the 60s. A very isolated shower could occur overnight along the boarder belt.

Sunday and into a Monday, a cold front will push through the area from the north. This will likely kick off a few isolated storms on Saturday, as it approaches, but the best chance will be Sunday and Monday. Nothing severe at the moment. Just some gusty thunderstorms and some moderate to heavy rain potential. This will be more likely a scattered to broken line. So not everyone will benefit from the rain chance.

Monday looks to be another day with thunderstorm chances for the area, as the front slips passed to our south. We should begin to dry out by midweek. Highs will soar back into the 80s this week in the Pee Dee and close to 80 near the Grand Strand. We will see a daily chance of seeing some isolated pop up showers and storms. So we are getting more and more into a summer like pattern.