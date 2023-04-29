MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Warm and humid today across the area. We will feel like summer. Under lots of sunshine, highs today will be well into the 80s. Our Pee Dee communities will be in the mid 80s, while the Grand Strand will be around 80. If you have any outdoor activities, remember to apply that sunscreen. It will be humid as well, so remember to stay hydrated.

Tonight clouds will increase. This is ahead of a low pressure system, that will bring a cold front through the area late on Sunday. Ahead of the front expect to see showers, and storms breakout over the area late Saturday night. These will last into Sunday. A few of these showers or storms will contain, lightning, gusty winds, and heavy rain. So a stormy night is instore of the area.

Sunday looks to be fairly stormy, though we could see a few breaks from time to time. Storms and showers will be present through the morning hours. Again, a few of these could be on the strong side. We get a break around mid morning, and then another area of storms pushes through the area around midday. That looks to be the last line, as latest data points to a drier end to Sunday.

As we head into next week, the forecast turns nice. Mostly to Partly sunny skies, highs in the 70s. Lows fall into the 50s.