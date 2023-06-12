Warm, humid weather with a chance for thunderstorms will continue through the middle of the week. Tonight will be warm and muggy with partly cloudy skies. Tomorrow will be warm and humid again with high temperatures in the 80s. There will be a chance for thunderstorms late in the day tomorrow, then a better chance for storms on Wednesday. The chance for scattered thunderstorms will continue on Thursday. We may see a break in the thunderstorms for the end of the week into the weekend with low rain chances Friday and Saturday. It will stay warm with temperatures near normal through the end of the week. The chance for thunderstorms will return Sunday and continue into next week.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and humid. Lows 65 inland, 68 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid with a chance for thunderstorms late. Highs 88 inland, 86 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.