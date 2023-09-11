Warm, humid weather will continue through the middle of the week. High pressure will control our weather through tomorrow, keeping the warm, humid weather around. Tonight will be partly cloudy with patchy fog possible. Tomorrow will be partly sunny, warm and humid with a stray afternoon thunderstorm. High temperatures tomorrow will warm into the 80s to near 90. A cold front will move into the area on Wednesday, and there will be a better chance for storms. It will still be warm and humid Wednesday, but cooler, drier weather will move in for the end of the week and weekend. High temperatures on Friday and Saturday will be in the low 80s, and night time low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60. Humidity will also be lower for the end of the week and weekend.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and humid with patchy fog. Lows 68 inland, 72 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid with a stray thunderstorm possible. Highs 90 inland, 86 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.