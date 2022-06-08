Warm, humid weather will continue through the rest of the week. A weak front pushing into the area tonight will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms. The front will push offshore tomorrow. It will not get any cooler, but rain chances will lower for tomorrow and Friday. High temperatures will stay in the 80s and low 90s through the weekend. Another weak front will move into the area on Saturday with another chance for thunderstorms, but not much of a cool down. High pressure will strengthen next week, and it will heat up. Rain chances will stay low next week, and temperatures will warm into the 90s each day.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with showers and thunderstorms. Lows 71 inland, 74 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, breezy, warm and humid with a stray thunderstorm. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny, warm and humid. Highs 90 inland, 84 beaches.