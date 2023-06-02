Warm weather to start the weekend, then it will cool down. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and mild with low temperatures falling into the 60s. Tomorrow will bring a mix of clouds and sunshine. It will be warm and humid with high temperatures in the 80s. Some spots away from the coast will see upper 80s. A cold front will move through tomorrow night with a slight chance for a shower. Cooler and less humid weather will move in for Sunday. High temperatures will be in the 70s and we will see sunshine. This comfortable weather will continue Monday. Warmer weather and the humidity will return for the middle of next week. The chance for thunderstorms will be back starting Wednesday.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild. Lows in the mid 60s.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warm. Highs 89 inland, 82 beaches.

Sunday, partly sunny, cooler and less humid. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.