Warm and humid today as we remain mostly dry

Mostly dry again today but rain chances increase ahead of Elsa. Partly sunny skies will start off the day followed by an increase in humidity in the afternoon. Wednesday will be very similar, starting off with some sun and clouds followed by chances for some scattered storms in the afternoon. Rain chances will increase Wednesday night as the remnants of Elsa moves closer to the Carolinas. Elsa will move through the Carolinas on Thursday, bringing heavy rain and breezy conditions. Elsa will quickly move out Thursday night and take the heavy rain with it.

Heat and humidity will build into the weekend. Highs on Saturday will climb into the 90s with some scattered afternoon storms. Storm chances remain scattered on Sunday and into the start of next week

For more details on Elsa, please head to our home page, where a separate article has been dedicated to the current Tropical Storm.

Today: Sun and clouds. Highs: 90-92 inland, 85-86 beaches.

Tonight: mostly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 70s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a chance for afternoon thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to near 90.