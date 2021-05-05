Warm and humid today with a few afternoon storms

One more warm and humid day before a big cool down. Temperatures will warm into the 80s today, and it will be partly sunny and windy. A cold front will move through late in the day with scattered thunderstorms.

Cooler weather moves in for Thursday and Friday with highs in the 70s and lower humidity. There will be a slight chance for a shower Thursday night. Skies will clear Friday through the weekend with temperatures close to normal on Saturday. It will warm back into the 80s on Sunday. Humidity will return next week with scattered thunderstorms starting Monday.

GET NEWS13’S WEATHER APP FOR ALERTS

APPLE DOWNLOAD | ANDROID DOWNLOAD

Today, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 87-89 inland, 86 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy and cooler. Lows 58-60 inland, 62 beaches.

Thursday, mostly sunny and cooler with a slight chance for a shower overnight. Highs: low to mid 70s.