Warm, humid weather will lead to a chance for late day thunderstorms. High pressure offshore will control our weather through the rest of the week, keeping temperatures above normal. Warm weather will continue today with temperatures again warming to near 90 away from the coast. With warm, humid weather, scattered thunderstorms will develop late in the day. A weak cold front will move through tonight, and it will be a little cooler on Thursday.

Temperatures will still be above normal on Thursday in the low to mid 80s. The cold front will move back to the north Thursday night, warming us back up for Friday and bringing a better chance for thunderstorm late in the day. A stronger cold front will move through the area on Saturday with few showers lingering behind it Saturday afternoon. Cooler weather will move in on Sunday with highs in the 70s. This cooler weather will continue into next week.

Today, partly sunny, warm and muggy with scattered thunderstorms. Highs88- 90 inland, 82-84 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 62-66 inland, 66-68 beaches.

Thursday, mostly sunny and slightly cooler. Highs in the low to mid 80s.