Warm and humid today with late day storms

Warm and humid today ahead of a cold front that will bring late day storms. Humidity will continue to increase throughout the day ahead of a late day cold front late. This will bring a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon in the Pee Dee, pushing to the coast in the evening. Highs throughout the region will be back on the warm side topping out in the low to mid-80s.

We’ll dry out on Tuesday as the cold front continues to push further off to the east which will cause temperatures to drop back into the 70s. Some stray showers are still possible but most should remain dry. A storm system will bring another chance for showers on Wednesday, with temperatures staying well below normal, topping out in the 60s. Showers will linger across the area for Thursday and possibly into Friday morning.

High pressure builds in for the weekend as temperatures slowly rebound back to around average on Sunday.

GET NEWS13’S WEATHER APP FOR ALERTS

APPLE DOWNLOAD | ANDROID DOWNLOAD

Today: Partly sunny, warm and humid with late day storms. Highs: 84-86 inland, 80-82 beaches.

Tonight: mostly cloudy and mild with scat’d showers. Lows: 59-62 inland, 64 beaches.

Tuesday: partly sunny and cooler with a slight chance for a shower. Highs: 72-74.