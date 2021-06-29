Warm and humid today with lower storm chances

Warm, humid weather will continue through the middle of the week. High pressure will control our weather today and Wednesday, bringing a mix of clouds and sunshine and just a small chance for a shower or storm. Temperatures will be near normal with highs in the 80s to near 90.

Rain chances will go up toward the end of the week as a cold front approaches the Carolinas. Scattered thunderstorms Friday will continue into the start of the weekend. Temperatures will cool off to the mid 80 for the weekend. Storm chances decrease for Sunday, the 4th of July. The front should dissipate into next week, allowing us to heat back up as we dry out.

Today, mostly sunny, warm and humid with a stray shower. Highs 90 inland, 86 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear, warm and muggy. Lows 70-72 inland, 74 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly sunny with a slight chance for a shower. Highs 85-91.