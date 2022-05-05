Warm, humid weather will continue through the rest of the week. A weak cold front will push into the area last night will not move too far today. Today will be warm again with highs in the low 80s along the coast, mid to upper 80s inland. It will stay humid, but should stay rain free.

We will warm back up on Friday with some inland areas back near 90 degrees. Scattered thunderstorms will develop late in the day ahead of a cold front. The cold front will move through Saturday with a few afternoon storms. This front will cool it down for Sunday as we dry out. High temperatures by Sunday will be in the 70s. This cooler weather will continue into next week.

Today, mostly sunny, warm and humid. Highs 86-89 inland, 80-82 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 64-66 inland, 68 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny, warm and humid with thunderstorms late in the day. Highs 88-90 inland, 82-84 beaches.