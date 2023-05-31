Warm weather will continue through the rest of the week. We will have nice weather again today with a mix of sun and clouds, and an isolated afternoon shower is possible. Temperatures will be back in the upper 70s to low 80s, much like yesterday. It will warm a bit toward the end of the week with temperatures in the low to mid 80s. The chance for hit-or-miss thunderstorms will be highest on Thursday and Friday but still widely scattered.

A weak cold front will move through late Saturday with only a slight chance for a few storms Saturday afternoon and evening. We will see a brief cool down for Sunday and then back into the 80s to start next week. Temperatures will warm into the mid-80s by Tuesday and possibly climb to near 90° for the second half of next week.

Today, partly sunny and warm with a stray shower. Highs 80-82 inland 78 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 62-64 inland, 64-66 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny with a chance for a stray thunderstorm. Highs 82 inland, 78 beaches.