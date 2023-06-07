Warm, humid weather will be back again today. Smoke from Canadian wildfires will settle over the Carolinas again today making for another hazy day. An Air Quality Alert is in effect for the entire area today due to the smoke. DHEC recommends those with respiratory issues to limit time outdoors. It will be hot and humid with high temperatures in the mid 80s along the coast to around 90 inland. Scattered thunderstorms will develop late in the day, ahead of a cold front that will move through tonight. A few showers may linger into Thursday morning, then it will be cooler and less humid on Thursday.

High pressure will build in for the end of the week and weekend. It will warm up quickly, but the humidity will stay comfortable through Saturday. A cold front will bring a chance for thunderstorms Sunday night and into Monday. The storms will move out Monday night and sunshine will return for Tuesday. Temperatures will cool back to around average Monday and Tuesday.

Today, partly sunny, warm and humid with late day storms. Highs 88-90 inland, 85-86 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and warm with scattered thunderstorms. Lows 62-64 inland, 66 beaches.

Thursday, a stray shower early, then clearing and cooler. Highs 80-82 inland, 78 beaches.