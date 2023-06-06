Warm, humid weather will be back again tomorrow. Tonight will be warm with a stray thunderstorm possible. Smoke from Canadian wildfires may settle over the Carolinas tonight. Tomorrow will be breezy, warm and humid with high temperatures in the 80s to near 90. Scattered thunderstorms will develop ahead of a cold front that will move through tomorrow night. A few showers may linger into Thursday, then it will be cooler and less humid on Thursday. High pressure will build in for the end of the week and weekend. It will warm up quickly, but the humidity will stay comfortable through Saturday. A cold front will bring a chance for thunderstorms on Monday.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and warm with a stray thunderstorm. Lows 65 inland, 68 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, breezy, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 90 inland, 86 beaches.

Thursday, a stray shower early, then clearing and cooler. Highs near 80.