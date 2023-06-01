Warm weather will continue through the rest of the week. Skies will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny today, and it will be warm with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. High pressure will control our weather into the weekend, bringing partly sunny skies and a slight chance for a shower Friday afternoon.

Temperatures will warm into the low 80s along the coast to mid to upper 80s inland on Saturday. We’ll see a slight chance for a stray shower late Saturday afternoon ahead of a cold front that will drop through early Sunday. It will cool down a little Sunday and Monday, then warm back up again for the middle of next week.

Today, mostly cloudy to partly sunny and warm. Highs 80-83 inland, 78-80 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild. Lows 63-64 inland, 65-66 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny and warm with a stray shower. Highs in the low to mid 80s.