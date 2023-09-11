Monday morning will be off to a dry start, but a couple of isolated storms are expected in the afternoon. Today will also be a couple of degrees warmer than yesterday with mid to upper-80s as the forecasted highs. It will still be humid throughout the first part of the work week ahead of a cold front on Wednesday.

Storm chances increase Wednesday as the cold front will begin moving through the area. The front will move off-shore Wednesday night, taking the storms and humidity along with it. This will bring in more comfortable weather for the remainder of the workweek into the weekend. Highs will be below average in the low 80s with overnight lows dropping into the 50s to near 60.

Today, partly sunny, warm and muggy with isolated PM storms. Highs 88-89 inland, 86 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 68-70 inland, 72 beaches.

Tuesday, partly sunny, warm and muggy with iso’d PM storms. Highs 88-89 inland, 86 beaches.