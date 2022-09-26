Warm and muggy to start the week, ahead of a cold front. Temperatures will be above average today in the mid-80s at the beach and upper-80s inland. A cold front will move through the area late this evening and Canadian high pressure is going to settle in for Tuesday. Temperatures and dewpoints are going to be declining from Tuesday all the way through Thursday. Temperatures will be much cooler Wednesday and Thursday, well-below average in the low to mid 70s.

Later in the week, there will likely to be some tropical moisture around due to Hurricane Ian. Landfall in Florida is still 2-3 days away, so a lot can still change. Rain chances will increase for the end of the week and into the weekend. The exact track of Hurricane is still unknown but impacts for the Carolinas are likely for the end of the week.

Today, mostly sunny, warm and muggy with isolated pm showers poss. Highs 86-87 inland, 86 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 56-58 inland, 62 beaches.

Tuesday, mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the low 80s.