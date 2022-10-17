Warm and humid to start the week ahead of a strong cold front. Skies will be partly sunny and temperatures will top out above average in the low to mid-80s. A strong cold front will move through the Carolinas today, pushing through our area this evening. A stray shower is possible this evening and into the overnight before the cold front pushes offshore tonight.

Skies will clear and temperatures will drop over the next few days. Highs will only reach climb into the 60s for the next three days with lows in the 30s inland for Wednesday and Thursday morning. Highs will climb back to near 70 Friday and into the mid to upper 70s this weekend.

As of now, it looks like we could remain dry through the weekend. The EURO forecast model is trying to develop a low offshore, which would bring the chance for showers this weekend. We’ll keep an eye on this potential, but just be aware of the possibility of a few showers when making your weekend plans.

Today, partly sunny, warm and muggy with a few stray showers possible around sundown. Highs 80-84 inland, 80-82 beaches.

Tonight, a few stray showers early then clearing. Lows 48-50 inland, 52-54 beaches.

Tuesday, sunny and much cooler. Highs in the low to mid-60s.