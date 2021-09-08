Warm and muggy today with more scattered storms

Warm, humid weather with scattered thunderstorms will continue through the middle of the week. The weak front that stalled in the area yesterday has dissipated, but scattered thunderstorms will develop again today. Another cold front will move through on Thursday with scattered thunderstorms. Drier air will move in Thursday night, and lower humidity will bring pleasant weather Friday into the weekend. Hot, humid weather will be back next week with high temperatures in the 90s away from the coast starting Monday.

Today, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 88-90 inland, 86 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with a few showers/storms. Lows 71-72 inland, 74 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.