Warm, humid weather will continue through the middle of the week. A cold front will move into the area today, bringing a chance for scattered afternoon storms. It will still be warm and humid today with highs in the mid-80s and a heat index in the low 90s. We will still be in the mid-80s tomorrow, but cooler, drier weather will move in for the end of the week and weekend.

High temperatures on Friday will be around 80 and only rise a few degrees for the weekend. Nighttime low temperatures will be in the 50s and low 60s. Humidity will also be lower for the end of the week and weekend.

Today, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered afternoon storms. Highs in the mid-80s

Tonight, mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Lows 67-68 inland, 70 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny with gradual clearing. Highs in the mid-80s.