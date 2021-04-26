Warm and sunny start to the week

You’ll start off your week sunny and warm with a big warmup through the week. Highs will be back to around average today with lots of sunshine. Highs will climb into the mid 80s inland Tuesday and continue to warm through Thursday. Highs Thursday will top out in the low to mid 80s along the coast, upper 80s inland.

A cold front will move through the area Friday with some showers and a cool down for the weekend. Mostly sunny this weekend with highs in the mid 70s Saturday, back to near 80° on Sunday.

Today: Sunny and warm. Highs: 77-79 Inland, 72-74 Beaches.

Tonight: Clear and cool. Lows: 50-54 Inland, 56-58 Beaches.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs: 82-84 Inland, 76-78 Beaches.