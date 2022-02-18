Warm and wet today as a cold front moves through

Warm weather will continue today, with cooler weather for the weekend. Scattered showers and even a thunderstorm will move through today as a cold front moves through. It will be windy and warm with temperatures back into the 70s. The front will push the clouds and showers away for the weekend, we will also cool down.

Highs on Saturday will be in the 60s, then 50s on Sunday. Warmer weather will return next week with temperatures back in the 70s, especially by mid week. A cold front will approach the area Tuesday and stall to our west. This will bring the slight chances for a few stray showers to the inland areas, especially west of I-95.

Today, partly sunny, windy and warm with scattered showers. Highs in the low 70s.

Tonight, gradual clearing and cold. Lows 33-38 inland, 40-42 beaches.

Tomorrow, sunny and cooler. Highs in the low to mid 60s.