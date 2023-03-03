MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Partly to mostly sunny skies are one of the main headlines for today. Temperatures will continue to trend 15 degrees or so above average. The beaches will make it into the mid-70s, and the Pee Dee and border belt may see some 80s again.

Severe weather is expected in the Carolinas as a cold front pushes through the area. This includes an enhanced risk (level 3) for Greenville, a slight risk (level 2) in Charlotte, and a marginal risk (level 1) in Columbia and our area. The Storm Prediction Center did not issue a hail or tornado outlook for our area, but the risk does include a 5% chance of seeing damaging wind gusts.

Wind gusts are considered severe if they exceed 60 mph, and current models are keeping the beaches gusting between 30-35 mph and Pee Dee gusting between 35-40 mph. Winds will be gusty from 6 p.m. – 6 a.m., and strongest when the rain moves through.

The rain will not enter our area until well after sunset. Timing from west of I-95 through the Grand Strand is 10 p.m. – 3 a.m., so most of us will be sleeping through this, but a rumble of thunder may wake you up.

The front pushes the clouds out quickly and it will be a clear and beautiful start to the day on Saturday. Morning temperatures will be in the low-60s at the beach which is great news for the Myrtle Beach Marathon. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s.

Beautiful weather hangs out for Sunday, but it will be a little cooler with high temperatures ranging from the mid-60s to nearly 70 degrees.