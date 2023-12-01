Warmer weather is here for the weekend, but it will also come with rain. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and mild with scattered showers. Lows temperatures will be near 60. A slow moving cold front to our west will keep it warm for the weekend, but will also funnel moisture over the Carolinas. Tomorrow will be cloudy and wet with periods of rain. Some of that rain will linger into Sunday, then it will start to clear. Temperatures will be in the 70s this weekend. The cold front will move through on Monday, bringing cooler, drier weather. A second, dry cold front will move through on Wednesday, bringing cold weather for the second half of next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild with scattered showers. Lows 58 inland, 60 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and warm with periods of rain. Highs 70 inland, 68 beaches.

Sunday, partly sunny and warm with a chance for showers. Highs in the low to mid 70s.