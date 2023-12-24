MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., (WBTW) — Tonight as Santa and his reindeer traverse the sky, we will have partly cloudy conditions. No delays for Santa tonight. Temperatures will be mild for this time of year with lows in the upper 40s inland, and low 50s along the coast.

We start Christmas Day on the dry side, but clouds will begin to increase. Rain will start to move into the area during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s along the coast and inland which is 20 degrees higher than Christmas last year. This warm weather will stick around through Wednesday.

Tuesday looks to be the wettest day, as we will see rain around the area. Some of that rain could be heavy at times. An isolated thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. It will be relatively warm, with highs making it into the mid-60s. The storm system should start to exit the region early Wednesday morning. Wednesday will be the transition day as a cold front sweeps through the area. Highs on Wednesday will continue to be in the mid-60s.

Thursday will cool to the low-60s and then down into the 50s on Friday.