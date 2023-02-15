Warm weather will continue through the rest of the week. The high pressure that has brought sunshine the past couple of days will control our weather through Thursday, but it will be centered offshore. This has turned winds around to the south, bringing in a few more clouds, but keeping it warm. Temperatures will be a little warmer today with most spots getting into the 70s. It will be even warmer on Thursday with many places away from the coast warming into the upper 70s.

A cold front will move through on Friday with rain showers. The showers will move out Friday afternoon and drier, cooler weather will move in for the weekend. We will see sunshine this weekend, but highs will only be in the 50s on Saturday and 60s on Sunday. Temperatures will continue to warm next week with highs near 70 on Monday and then low to mid-70s Tuesday.

Today, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 76 inland, 70-72 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 54-56 inland, 57-58 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny and warm. Highs 78 inland, 72-74 beaches.