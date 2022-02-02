Warm end to the week

The warmer weather will continue through the rest of the week. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and not as cold as the past few nights. Lows temperatures will be in the 40s to near 50. Tomorrow will be breezy and warmer with partly sunny skies. Highs will warm into the upper 60s and low 70s. The warm weather will continue on Friday with highs in the 70s. There will be more clouds and a chance for showers Friday ahead of a cold front. That front will move through Friday night, bringing cooler weather for the weekend. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the low 50s. A storm system will bring rain Saturday night into Sunday morning. If temperatures are able to drop below freezing before the storm arrives, it may start as a period of freezing rain in the Pee Dee before changing to rain Sunday morning. Temperatures will warm into the 40s Sunday. Cool weather will continue to start next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and not as cold. Lows 46 inland, 50 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, breezy and warmer. Highs 72 inland, 68 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny and warm with a chance for showers. Highs in the low to mid 70s.