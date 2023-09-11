MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The rain has ended across the area, and likely there will be some patchy fog developing overnight. It will be partly cloudy with mild temperatures in the low-70s, even some upper-60s west of I-95.

Monday morning will be off to a dry start, but a couple of isolated storms are expected in the afternoon. Tomorrow will also be a couple of degrees warmer than today with mid to upper-80s as the forecasted highs. It will still be humid throughout the first part of the work week and then cooler and more refreshing air to wrap up the week.

Storm chances increase Wednesday as a cold front will begin moving through the area. This will bring dry air and temperatures in the low-80s for the remainder of the workweek into the weekend.