Warm, humid weather continues

Typical summertime weather will continue through the rest of the week. High pressure offshore will control our weather into the weekend. This will bring warm, muggy nights, and partly cloudy, warm and humid days. There will be a slight chance for a thunderstorm each afternoon through Saturday. High temperatures will stay near normal in the upper 80s and low 90s. A cold front will move into the Carolinas Sunday and linger through Tuesday. This will bring a better chance for showers and thunderstorms, especially on Monday. With more clouds and rain around, high temperatures will stay in the 80s on Monday and Tuesday.

Tonight, mainly clear, warm and muggy. Lows 72 inland, 74 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid with a stray thunderstorm. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny, warm and humid with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.