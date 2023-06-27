Warm, humid weather will settle in for the rest of the week. Drier air will continue to build in tonight, and skies will stay clear tonight. It will be warm and muggy with low temperatures in the 70s. High pressure to the west will control our weather, bringing plenty of sunshine through Thursday. It will also heat up toward the end of the week with highs away from the coast in the mid 90s. The heat and humidity will allow for scattered late day thunderstorms starting Friday. This typical summertime weather… warm and humid with a chance for a thunderstorm, will continue through the weekend.

Tonight, mainly clear, warm and muggy. Lows 68 inland, 72 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, warm and humid. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.

Thursday, mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 94 inland, 90 beaches.