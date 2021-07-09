Warm, humid weekend

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) - The Horry Electric Cooperative is reporting more than 4,000 residents without power in the Burgess area of Myrtle Beach near Garden City.

So far, 709 members have called to report the outage, according to the website for the cooperative. Exactly 4,323 members are without power at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.