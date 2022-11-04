Warm, humid weather will continue through the weekend. High pressure offshore will turn winds around to the southeast, then south through the weekend, keeping temperatures above normal, and increasing the humidity. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and mild with a stray shower. Low temperatures will stay in the 60s. The weekend will be partly sunny, warm and humid with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. We will be close to record high temperatures through Monday. A storm system offshore will begin to impact our weather by the middle of the week. Temperatures will lower as winds turn to the northeast, and there will be a chance for rain by the second half of the week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild with a stray shower. Lows 61 inland, 64 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid. Highs 82 inland, 78 beaches.

Sunday, partly sunny, warm and humid. Highs in the low 80s.