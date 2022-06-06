Humidity will increase over the next few days, along with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Tonight will be partly cloudy with low temperatures dropping into the 60s. Some spots could warm to 90 tomorrow, and with higher humidity it will feel warmer than the past couple of days. The higher humidity will bring a slight chance for a thunderstorm tomorrow. There will be a better chance for showers and storms Wednesday and Thursday with a weak front pushing into the area. The best chance for rain will be Wednesday night with lingering showers on Thursday. We will heat up on Friday with some spots warming into the mid 90s. A stronger cold front will move into the Carolinas for the weekend, bringing a better chance for rain and lowering high temperatures into the 80s.

Tonight, partly cloudy. Lows 64 inland, 68 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warm with a stray thunderstorm. Highs 90 inland, 84 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny, warm and humid with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 92 inland, 86 beaches.