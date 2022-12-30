MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The warm weather has made it back to the Pee Dee and Coastal areas of South and North Carolina. Today temperatures continue to warm. We made it into the upper 60s, and low 70s across the area. Clouds will be quickly increasing across the area this evening, ahead of our next weathermaker on Saturday.

Saturday will feature an increase in clouds, showers will begin to move across the area Saturday afternoon into the evening hours. No wash out, but since there is likely a lot of New Year’s Eve events, I would grab a rain jacket or umbrella to be prepared. It will be warm, so a few isolated thunderstorms can’t be ruled out. Anywhere from 1/4″ – 1/2″ of rainfall is expected across the area.

Sunday will feature partly cloudy skies. It will be warm, as yet again temperatures make a run at 70 degrees. Rain should be done by early Sunday morning.

Next week features temperatures in the 60s, and 70s. The weather pattern looks to be unsettled from midweek on.