Warm weather will continue through the middle of the week. High pressure centered offshore will control our weather for the next few days. This will bring sunshine, increasing humidity and temperatures staying above normal. Tonight will be warmer than the past few nights with low temperatures in the 50s to near 60. Plenty of sunshine tomorrow with highs in the 80s. It will be cooler along the coast with a sea breeze that will cool it down in the afternoon. Temperatures will be back in the 80s on Wednesday, and it will be more humid. It will stay warm on Thursday with partly sunny skies and a chance for a thunderstorm. A cold front will move through late Thursday, and it will be a little cooler on Friday. Another system will bring showers over the weekend.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 54 inland, 60 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 84 inland, 78 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny and warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.