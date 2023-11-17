The warm weather will continue into the weekend. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and mild with a stray shower. The storm system offshore that brought clouds for the past few days will move away overnight, and skies will clear tomorrow. It will be warm again tomorrow with high temperatures back into the 70s. Cooler weather will move in tomorrow night, and it will be cooler Sunday with highs in the 60s, even with sunshine. Clouds will return Monday ahead of the next storm system that will bring rain on Tuesday. This storm will move away early Wednesday, leading to sunny weather for Thanksgiving.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild with a stray shower. Lows 57 inland, 60 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warm. Highs 78 inland, 74 beaches.

Sunday, mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.