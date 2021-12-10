Warm start to the weekend

Warmer weather is on the way to start the weekend. A warm front moving through the area tonight is bringing clouds and a few showers. It will be mild tonight with low temperatures staying in the 50s. Much warmer weather tomorrow with a mix of clouds and sunshine. It will be windy with high temperatures in the 70s. A cold front will move through tomorrow night with showers. This rain will move away by Sunday morning, and it will be much cooler Sunday with highs near 60. High pressure will control our weather next week with sunny, dry weather. We will see a warming trend with highs in the 60 for the first half of the week, then 70s for the second half of the week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild with scattered showers. Lows 52 inland, 54 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, windy and warm. Highs 78 inland, 74 beaches.

Sunday, partly sunny and much cooler. Highs near 60.