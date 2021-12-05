Warm start to the work week, watching for midweek showers

Things are looking up to start the work week, especially in the temperature department. After tomorrow morning starts off with patch fog and temperatures in the low 50s, we start a rebound. Thanks to southwest winds, the temperatures by tomorrow afternoon should reach the upper 70s inland and low 70s along the beaches.

Changes come our way starting late Tuesday as cooler temperatures and cloud cover moves in. Tuesday highs reach within a few degrees of 60, and clouds bring small rain chances by Tuesday evening. The higher rain chances arrive Wednesday, where the umbrellas will get a workout all day. By Wednesday evening, the shower chances diminish in the Pee Dee, with only a few lingering shower chances by Thursday morning in the Grand Strand.

Cooler temperatures, alongside clear skies arrive for Thursday with morning lows in the 40s at the coast and mid 30s inland. Highs stays below 60. The rest of the week sees a rebound back to the 70s Friday and Saturday, with our next chance of spotty rain on Sunday.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with patchy fog, lows in the low to mid-50s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with highs ranging in the low to mid-70s.

MONDAY NIGHT: More clouds, with overnight lows near 50.